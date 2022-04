The sheriff's office said the man jumped off a rock into the Tuckertown Reservoir but never came back out of the water.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A man’s body was recovered Monday night from a reservoir in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday around 3:56 p.m. about a man who jumped off a rock into the Tuckertown Reservoir but never came back out of the water.

The sheriff’s office recovered the man's body hours later Monday night.

They have not released the name of the man or any other information about it.