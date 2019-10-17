RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after the body of a woman was found near a lake in Randolph County Thursday morning.

According to a release, Randolph County Communications got a call about the body found near the Lake Lucas Bridge on Old Lexington Road. Deputies say the woman had been shot. They're looking for any information they can to identify a suspect.

Crime Scene Investigators are still on the scene. Old Lexington Road is closed to traffic between Lake Lucas Road and Back Creek Road.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have information about this death, or may have been travelling through the area between midnight and 2 a.m. to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

