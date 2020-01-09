Body-worn cameras required for Guilford County detention officers

Sheriff Danny Rogers said the cameras will be activated each time a detention officer comes into contact with an inmate to keep interactions transparent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers mandated that all detention officers in the county's jails wear body cameras.

The brand new body cameras are to be distributed to officers in the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro and High Point.

Sheriff Rogers said his office purchased about 105 cameras, which cost approximately $225,000 at $2,142 each.

"We want to make sure that people understand that there's nothing that is going on inside our locations that have been hidden," Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

He said the cameras will be activated each time a detention officer comes into contact with an inmate and will keep such interactions transparent.

"That will help us to see what's actually going on when things happen immediately. We will no longer have to sit back and wait for a supervisor to get to the floor was wearing a body camera," Rogers said.

Some detention officers in the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro are already wearing and using the cameras as others await further distribution of cameras.

"They have gone through the training and those who will be receiving the cameras next week are going through training so that when they come into contact with an incident or a resident, they know to operate it and know when to cut it off," he said.