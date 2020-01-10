Boeing moves rest of Dreamliner production to South Carolina

The decision comes as the company responds to the "current global environment" in order to "enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term."

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Boeing will relocate all 787 Dreamliner production from Washignton State to its facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move earlier this week.

The decision comes as the company responds to the "current global environment" in order to "enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term."

"The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly," said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hailed the move.

"South Carolina is open for business," he said in a statement. "We are committed to helping Boeing - and businesses large and small - grow and prosper in our state. Today’s announcement is a testament to our hardworking people, and to the fact that companies know they can find long-term success right here in South Carolina."

People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the decision to end production of that jetliner in Washington state comes as the "coronavirus pandemic saps demand for aircraft."

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended Boeing as it has upended its airline customers. Although domestic U.S. flying has rebounded somewhat, international flights remain near record low modern-day levels. Most of the bigger twin-aisle jets built by Boeing in Everett are destined for that international travel market, including many 787s.

Boeing has assembled the Dreamliner in Everett for more than a decade. The company began assembling the 787-8 and 787-9 in Everett in 2007. It brought the North Charleston facility online as a second final assembly line in 2010. Only the North Charleston site, according to the company, is setup to build the 787-10 model.