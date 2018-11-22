YANCEYVILLE, NC - Yanceyville town officials have lifted a boiled water advisory for the town of Yanceyville.

Thursday the town experienced low pressure and outages throughout the water system. The town said a water pump malfunction caused the low pressure and outages.

Officials advised residents to boil water for consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms or use bottled water.

Based off of laboratory analysis of water samples collected, the advisory has been lifted.

