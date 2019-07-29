GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bojangles' lovers can 'say cheese' and smile for this temporary addition to the menu.

The popular southern biscuit joint is adding another down-home staple to its menu Monday - pimento cheese. Bojangles' is unveiling the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese, a Pimento Cheese Biscuit and an option to add Pimento Cheese to any other menu item for a limited time at participating restaurants.

On Tuesday, PGA Tour winner and Raleigh native Chesson Hadley will be at the Bojangles’ at 3737 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro to offer free samples to customers and sign autographs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Bojangles' staff says the new item is available at all Bojangles' restaurants except Union Station in Washington, D.C. Earlier this year, Bojangles' began testing pimento cheese on the menu in the Wilmington area.

OTHER STORIES

July 6, 1977: Bo Time Begins in NC! Bojangles Opens First Restaurant

Bojangles' To Be Sold In Early 2019 In Cash Deal

Get Your ‘Cheddar Bo Biscuit’ Back On At Bojangles If You Live In Parts Of NC