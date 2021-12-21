Bojangles makes big donation to Levine Children's Hospital

Bojangles donated 20% of the sales from its Panthers-wrapped store in Midtown to Levine Children's Hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles made a $5,000 donation to Levine Children's Hospital Tuesday with funds raised during its special Panthers-wrapped store in Midtown from November.

The legendary Charlotte-based fried chicken chain gave the Panthers some extra love, leaving the Panthers-themed wrap up a week longer than planned. Bojangles donated 20% of the store's sales from Nov. 21 to Levine Children's Hospital, as well as a company-matched donation.

The Midtown Bojangles was wrapped in Panthers for the team's home game against the Washington Football Team, which is coached by former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

