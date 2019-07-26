SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two NC SBI Bomb Squad agents are are in the hospital with injuries from an explosion. The NC SBI office says Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County Thursday night assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search investigators said some bomb making materials were found. The agents attempted to render a safe mission on those materials and an explosion occurred injuring both agents, the SBI says.

Agent Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. ASAC Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment as well.

The SBI Office is asking everyone to keep the agents and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they recover.