Bond denied for man accused of killing woman he didn't know after custody fight outside apartment

Investigators say Deon Monk fired a gun that struck a woman inside her apartment right before he took off with his 9-month-old son, prompting an Amber Alert.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman he didn't know following a fight with his child's mother appeared in court on Monday.

Deon Monk will remain in jail after the judge denied his bond motion. He's charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Deon Monk shot a gun outside the Claremont Apartment community on Phillips Avenue on the afternoon of March 23. The bullet struck 25-year-old Sharelle Johnson, who was inside her home, taking care of her two young children.

Police said Monk then drove off with his 9-month-old son Kayson. An Amber Alert went out for the little boy. The SBI eventually found Monk and he was detained by Siler City police. Officers also found Kayson unharmed.

Johnson's family members were in court on Monday, there to speak on her behalf.

“I don’t think on behalf of my family that he gets bond, and gets time with his kids. Because my sister doesn’t have that anymore," said Johnson's sister Nynita.

The district attorney argued that Monk was a flight risk and that Johnson was an innocent victim whose children saw what happened.

Monk's attorney asked that he be granted bond with ankle monitoring upon release. The judge denied that request.

Monk's next court hearing is October 23.

This is a picture from the scene at Claremont Apartments.

