Bond increased for Greensboro man caught on camera attacking neighbors with box cutter

The bond for Patrick Cleary, 57, has now increased to $1,015,000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The bond for a man accused of stabbing his neighbors with a box cutter has been increased in Greensboro.

Patrick Cleary, 57, was initially charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police said he attacked Teresa and Darryl Barber with a box cutter in front of their children on Baylor Street Friday. His bond was set at $15,000.

Cleary has now additionally been charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder. His bond is now $1,015,000.

