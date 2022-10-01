Guilford County Schools up bonuses for bus drivers amid driver shortage

The school district raised the bonus amount from $100 to $1000 for drivers who work every day for a month.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous related story on the Guilford County Schools bus driver shortage.

Guilford County Schools will give bus drivers $1000 if they work every day for a month as the district grapples with a shortage of drivers.

The bonuses have been $100 since October 2021. Drivers are able to get the bonuses multiple times. GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the bonuses are part of multiple incentives the district is using to recruit and retain drivers.

"I know that the Department of Labor at the national level and the Department of Transportation are working to relax some of those requirements for CDL but it is still very difficult to get those drivers and that’s what’s causing also some of the supply chain issues in the nation and truck drivers shortages," said Contreras Friday. "So we are going to be at this for a while I think in this country as we try to recover from this pandemic."

Starting Monday, high schoolers at Greensboro and High Point schools in the Guilford County school district have not had access to school-provided transportation due to a shortage of drivers. Instead, the district partnered with both Greensboro and High Point to provide free public transportation for at least two weeks.

“This is nothing any of us have experienced and it is causing us to do something unusual,” said Dr. Contreras Friday. when announcing the bus changes.

This all started after the Triad's largest school district had to delay middle and high school start times on Friday, not because of bad weather or a power outage, but because they didn't have enough bus drivers to take kids to school. Guilford County Schools said COVID-19 is causing the staffing issues.