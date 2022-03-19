National Author Donates 100 Books to Guilford County Jail

A follower from Greensboro sparked the idea after seeing the author do something similar in New York.

National author and global resilience trainer, Duncan Kirkwood donated 100 copies of his book, "Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics" to the Guilford County Jail.

Kirkwood says members of the Buffalo, New York community contributed to the donations after a social media follow from Greensboro saw the author do a similar giveaway in Buffalo.

"Somebody who follows me from Greensboro on Twitter saw and said 'Wow, that would be great if you did that here," Kirkwood said. That message sparked the project that brought inmates a positive read.