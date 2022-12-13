Boom Supersonic announcing Overture engine program in Greensboro

The partnership is an important prerequisite for aircraft production at the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic announced Tuesday that Symphony is a new propulsion system designed and optimized for its Overture supersonic airliner.

Boom also announced that it will be teaming up with three industry leaders to develop Symphony, including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design, GE Additive for additive technology design consulting, and StandardAero for maintenance.

"Developing a supersonic engine specifically for Overture offers by far the best value proposition for our customers," Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl said.

Symphony will be a bespoke design leveraging proven technologies and materials at achieving optimal supersonic performance and efficiency.