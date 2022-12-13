Boom Supersonic announces Overture engine program in Greensboro

The high-speed planes will be built at PTI Airport in Greensboro.

The high-speed airline company will work with Florida Turbine Technologies, GE, and Standard Aero to build the Symphony Engine, which will power the plane.

Building those planes will happen at Boom’s new factory – at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Initially, Boom was working with Rolls Royce to modify one of its engines.

However, Boom leadership said the company realized modifying an engine wasn’t going to work and engineers needed to design one from scratch.

Boom's CEO explained the custom engine will make supersonic flight a reality and also make the cost cheaper for future passengers.

“We want to make supersonic flight valuable to everyone,” said Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl.

United and American Airlines have already placed orders for the Overture planes. Boom is also partnering with Northrop Grumman to develop high-speed defense planes for the United States Air Force.

A groundbreaking for the factory is expected to happen in January. It will then take about two years to build the factory and start production.

The goal is the have passengers on the high-speed planes by 2029.