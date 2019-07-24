GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is urging that drivers are extra aware Friday, July 26 as many south and east sides of down Greensboro will be affected by the 'Bootlegger 5k'

In addition, officers want drivers and pedestrians to be reminded that officers hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

Police say traffic will be prohibited on the following roads during the event:

W. Lewis St. between Elm St. and the rail yard lot from 8 – 8:30 pm

E. Lewis St. between Elm St. and Arlington St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

Arlington St. between Gate City Blvd. and E. Lewis St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

One westbound lane of Gate City Blvd. between Murrow Blvd. and Arlington St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

Southbound Murrow Blvd. between Summit Ave. and Gate City Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

E. Market St. between Church St. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

E. Lindsay between Church St. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

One northbound lane of Church St. between Lindsay St. and Summit Ave from 8:45 – 10 pm

Northbound Summit Ave. between Church St. and SECU Blvd. from 8:45 – 10 pm

SECU Blvd. between Summit Ave. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users