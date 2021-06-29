'We want to make sure they drive not only sober, but safe' | Booze It and Lose It campaign

NC Governor Highway Safety Program Director says more and more people are on the roads to take advantage of this year's 4th of July

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County community is still in mourning after two young men died in a car crash in Oak Ridge.

A large crowd gathered last night to remember the two victims. Investigators charged the driver in the crash with DWI.

It's why state troopers will be posted statewide through the July 4th holiday, hoping to prevent another tragedy.

North Carolina Highway Patrol wants everyone to get where they're going safely. That's why the "Booze it and Lose it" campaign is in full swing.

The Director of North Carolina's Governor Highway Safety Program Mark Ezzell says driving sober is important every year, but especially after a year where many were in their homes due to COVID-19.

"We're finding that more people want to get on roads. They want an opportunity to vacation safely with their friends and family and they're taking advantage of that this 4th of July," said Ezzell.

State Troopers will have sobriety checkpoints throughout the state, but their work doesn't stop there.

"In addition, we'll be doing many more messaging through social media and our partners throughout the state encouraging people to drive safely and to drive soberly," said Ezzell.

The "Booze it and Lose it" campaign highlights the importance of sober driving, but Ezzell says people also don't consider the dangers of mixing alcohol with prescription drugs.

"There are some prescription drugs that when combined with alcohol they can be extremely dangerous behind the wheel. There are other drugs that by themselves are perfectly appropriate to take with a doctor's prescription but not appropriate to then get behind the wheel and use."

He says if you do that and you are caught you can still be charged with driving while impaired.

"It's thousands and thousands of dollars that it can cost if you are convicted of driving while impaired. In addition to that, you'll have an impact on your family. You'll have an impact on the ability to do your work, your ability to get to and from work and you could potentially lose your life," said Ezzell.

The campaign is in effect now through through the 4th. Ezzell says there are many alternatives to keep in mind if you ever feel under the influence, including designated drivers or using ride shares.