Halloween brings out all that's scary, and NCDOT doesn't want that to include drunk drivers.

The NC Governor's Highway Safety Program's Halloween Booze It & Lose It statewide campaign kicks off this Thursday, October 25 and runs through Halloween.

The campaign will tour college campuses with a 'BAT' (Breath Alcohol Testing) mobile to help raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving. The tour will begin and end at UNC Chapel Hill.

On Friday, Booze It & Lose It will stop at NC A&T from 10-11 a.m.

State Troopers will be cracking down on drunk drivers all over the state for the week leading up to Halloween. There will be checkpoints in all 100 counties.

