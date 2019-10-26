NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Starting October 28th, North Carolina law enforcement will be extra vigilant searching for drunk drivers.

The N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program will kick off its Halloween Booze it & Lose it initiative.



According to a press release, they will partner with state and local agencies to run sobriety checks in all 100 counties between October 28th and November 3rd.

The director of the NCGHSP says they're also asking everyone else to raise awareness of "how to be a safer driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian" by snapping a photo.



They're asking people to take a picture of themselves walking or traveling safely in your vehicle and tagging @NC_GHSP on Instagram, Twitter, and @NCGHSP on Facebook. And if you use hashtags #NCGHSP #WatchForMe and #KeysFreeNC and they'll like your picture.

22-Year-Old Charged with DWI, Jailed Under $1M Bond After Killing NC Construction Worker and Injuring 3 Others: Police

Child calls 911 to report drunk bus driver

10-Year-Old Daughter Films Mom Allegedly Driving Drunk, Calls Police: Court Documents