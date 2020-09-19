'Boss Baby Pop Up Shop' event set to prove the children are truly the future!

The event will showcase around 20 kid businesses that all the young entrepreneurs run after a hard day's work of school, homework, and chores.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Move over adults, there are some new bosses in town running the show and their kids! That's right, the kids are taking over right here in the Triad.

In order to help them show off some of their tremendous talents, kid boss mom Cryshaunda Rorie has put together the Boss Baby Pop Up Shop.

The event will showcase around 20 businesses that all the young entrepreneurs run with the help of their parents after a hard day's work at school, following homework and other chores.

Rorie's 4-year-old daughter Blair will be the youngest entrepreneur in attendance at the pop-up Saturday. She is the owner of Blair's Closet, an online fashion boutique.

As far as advice for other parents whose kids may be interested in entrepreneurship, Rorie said: "Take what they say and run with it. There are so many opportunities out here for kid businesses, there are so many grants and money for kid businesses."

Rorie also hosts workshops for parents of 'boss babies' to further aid them during the process.

She said she hopes the pop-up shop will inspire more young businessmen and women as well as their parents to create generational wealth for their families.

"I hope they go home and start brainstorming of things that they can do within their household to create generational wealth cause that's the ultimate goal."