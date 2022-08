Greensboro police said it involves a vehicle accident. The street will be closed for several hours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said both directions of North Church Street will be closed between Cone Blvd. and 16th street for several hours.

Police said lines are down due to a vehicle accident.

There are no injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and use alternative routes.

