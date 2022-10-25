Bottles, large rocks thrown at Greensboro law enforcement after block party

Investigators said they were called out to the Province Apartments in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large rocks and bottles were thrown at Greensboro and Guilford County investigators following a call to a large “block party” Tuesday.

Investigators were called out to the Province Apartments on Houston Street in Greensboro.

After arriving, they found a very large crowd standing in the roadways of Fulton Street and Houston Street, according to Greensboro police.

Police said apartment units were overcrowded.

Investigators said the “disturbance” comes almost exactly a year to two similar incidents on Clifton Road where large parties overcrowded upper-level apartments causing structural damage and portions of the buildings to collapse while they were people were in them.

Investigators said callers noted the same concern when calling Guilford Metro 911 during the incident.

Additional resources were requested from all Greensboro Patrol Districts, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and any other law enforcement agency available to assist in moving the large crowd.

Greensboro Patrol Districts, Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies, and other law enforcement agencies that were available stepped in to help move the crowd.

Detectives said as soon as law enforcement agencies arrived, bottles and large rocks were thrown at officers and their vehicles.

Police said as a response to these actions, officers utilized pepper fogger spray and a single chemical munition canister of tear gas was deployed. Investigators said the crowd then ran away.

No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

