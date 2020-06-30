x
Bourbon Bowling Alley could be coming to downtown Greensboro

The developer is asking the Greensboro City Council for $80,000 to build a bowling alley in the downtown area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There could soon be an upscale bowling alley coming to downtown Greensboro.

The developer is asking the city council for $80,000 to make it happen. It would be called Bourbon Bowl and it would include a six-lane bowling center with a restaurant and outdoor patio. It would be built on the vacant property at the corner of Elm and Lewis Streets. 

Greensboro City Council will consider the grant on Thursday at its next meeting.

