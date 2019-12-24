GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big box gyms used to dominate the fitness scene, but now boutique fitness studios are taking over the fitness industry.

And in Greensboro, you have options from like barre, boot camps, kickboxing, spinning and more.

"So we opened in August 2013 and there was really only one other boutique fitness studio in the area and we have always been the first and foremost bar studio method in Greensboro, " Christina Cromwell said.



Cromwell and Jennifer Stone co-own Pure Barre in Greensboro.



"The demand for boutique fitness has just skyrocketed over the past few years and it actually let us to open a second studio here in Greensboro. Because we grew so much," Cromwell said.



The work out focuses on building long lean muscles using low impact exercise. And despite the name, no dance background is necessary.



Stone believes a sense of community is what keeps customers coming back.

"I think boutique fitness, in general, can be a little intimidating for people and you know we try to ask that out as soon as people walk through the doors greeting them welcoming them," Stone said.



"What keeps me coming back is everybody here it's my second family, " Tracy Britt said.

Just down the road from the second Pure Barre location off New Garden Road, is 9Round, a kickboxing studio that offers full-body 30-minute workouts.

"We definitely have a uniqueness here first thing is is that there's no set class times," owner Nick Petruzzi said.

For busy moms like Jessica Baker, the flexibility in workout times is perfect. She says there's nothing like breaking out a sweat through kicking and punching.

"I love hitting things so it really gets a lot of your stress and anxiety out," Baker said.

Each of the 9 rounds are three minutes long, and workouts are posted on a whiteboard.

"That is honestly the best part of the gym is that everything is planned for you," Mccathern Painter said.

Although boutique fitness studios may cost more than your traditional box gym membership, Nick Petruzzi says people tend to get more out of their workouts.

"The number one reason why they don't stay motivated is because they don't know what to do," Petruzzi explained.

There is something for everyone whether you try your hand at Orangetheory, Burn Bootcamp, Rockbox or any of the other boutique fitness studios in Greensboro.

Two more options are opening in Greensboro soon Shred 4/15 and F45

But no matter where you pick, you'll always have a coach to push you and a community to call your own.