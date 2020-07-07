Bowling alleys to reopen in North Carolina after court ruling

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale gave the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. the approval to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

WNCN reports an association representing bowling establishments across the state got approval Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale gave the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. the approval to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

According to the court ruling, the bowling alleys must comply with several mandatory operational guidelines. That includes limiting patrons in the business, keeping one lane empty between bowling groups and all patrons over the age of two need to wear a mask with exceptions.

Gov. Roy Cooper filed for a motion for stay until the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court can decide on the matter. He said reopening of bowling alleys can possibly cause “irreparable” harm.

