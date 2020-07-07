x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Bowling alleys to reopen in North Carolina after court ruling

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale gave the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. the approval to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bowling alleys can reopen immediately according to a court ruling.

WNCN reports an association representing bowling establishments across the state got approval Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale gave the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. the approval to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

According to the court ruling, the bowling alleys must comply with several mandatory operational guidelines. That includes limiting patrons in the business, keeping one lane empty between bowling groups and all patrons over the age of two need to wear a mask with exceptions.

Gov. Roy Cooper filed for a motion for stay until the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court can decide on the matter. He said reopening of bowling alleys can possibly cause “irreparable” harm.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: COVID-19 Blog: Back-to-back record days for hospitalizations

RELATED: EPA approves 2 Lysol products as effective in killing coronavirus on surfaces

RELATED: Curve in Context: Back-to-back record days for COVID-19 hospitalizations

RELATED: Increase in demand for COVID-19 testing expected following holiday weekend

RELATED: North Carolina travelers banned from visiting certain states

RELATED: 5 Greensboro police officers, 2 other employees test positive for coronavirus, officials say

RELATED: COVID-19 patient: 'I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy'

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775