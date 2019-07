WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say an argument led to an assault at Bowman Gray Stadium Saturday, resulting in a driver's arrest. Amber Lynn Burchette is the driver accused of hitting a man in the assault. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

No injuries were reported. Police say Burchette is a Sportsman Division driver.

