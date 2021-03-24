Bowman Gray Stadium postpones season opener due to COVID-19 restrictions

The stadium said it made the decision to postpone as COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place and other large venues until April 30.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium will postpone its season opener due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The stadium said it made the decision to postpone as COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place and other large venues until April 30.

Bowman Gray Stadium leaders said even though the overall maximum capacity was raised to 50%, there’s still a mandate for spectators to remain seated and 6-feet of social distancing between groups. They said due to the bleacher seating at the stadium, the mandated 6-feet of distance severely limits the number of spectators who are able to be seated with the restrictions in place. They said they haven’t even arranged the seating to allow them to have 20% of their capacity.

“An attendance this low is not economically feasible and would be disadvantageous to the city of Winston-Salem, concession vendors, and souvenir vendors - not to mention our valued track sponsors, car sponsors, racing competitors, and fans. For this reason, we, unfortunately, are forced to postpone our pre-season practices and our season-opening event originally scheduled for April 17,” stadium leaders stated in a news release.

