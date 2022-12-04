Multi-million dollar upgrades coming to Bowman Gray stadium

The Winston-Salem city council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Big changes are on the way to one Triad university’s football field.

Multi-million dollar upgrades are coming to Bowman Gray stadium. The city of Winston-Salem announced $9 million worth of upgrades for the stadium home to the Winston-Salem State Rams and a NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack are on the way.

Some renovations include a newly sodded field, seating, landscaping and irrigation improvements, and a resurfaced racetrack.

“We are very proud of the work that has happened here,” Mayor Allen Joines said. “We regraded and re-sodded the football field. We have new concession stands, and new restrooms.”

Other improvements include new HVAC systems in the field house and press box, new flooring in the Richardson Room and hallway in the Athletic Department, and refurbished ticket booths.

Annette Scippio, Winston-Salem council member, Democrat, East Ward gave a timeline of events from the start of Bowman Gray Stadium.

“As the mayor said the stadium was complete in 1938, that was just a few years before I was born,” Scippio said. “A lot of things happened at Bowman Gray stadium; the first event was a music festival that was hosted by the Mozart club.”

Council members hope the changes will not only make the stadium more attractive but the entire city of Winston-Salem.

