Police said the Michael Dimaio, 56, of Greensboro died as a result of his injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man driving a box truck hit a man walking in a parking lot.

Police said the Michael Dimaio, 56, of Greensboro died as a result of his injuries.

Officers said Armando Cardoza, 42, of Greensboro was backing the box truck Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. when he hit Dimaio in the parking lot on Associate Drive.