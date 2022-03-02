x
First Presbyterian Church releases statement regarding Boy Scouts of America sexual assault lawsuit

One of the largest sexual abuse settlements in U.S. history.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. In an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization's largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — First Presbyterian Church released a statement regarding the BOY Scouts of America sexual assault lawsuit.

Lawyers in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case reached an $800 million settlement into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse at the end of last year. The Boy Scouts announced a reorganization plan in December to address more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims.

The church said the following about the sexual abuse allegations. 

"First Presbyterian Church has been named in a lawsuit related to the Boy Scouts of America's ongoing sexual abuse investigation. The conduct described in the complaint is alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago in the mid-1980s. No details or specifics are provided in the lawsuit other than First Presbyterian serving as a sponsoring organization and meeting place for a scout troop. The church has zero-tolerance for abuse of any kind and supports individuals who have experienced trauma."

