First Presbyterian Church releases statement regarding Boy Scouts of America sexual assault lawsuit

Lawyers in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case reached an $800 million settlement into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse at the end of last year. The Boy Scouts announced a reorganization plan in December to address more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims.

"First Presbyterian Church has been named in a lawsuit related to the Boy Scouts of America's ongoing sexual abuse investigation. The conduct described in the complaint is alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago in the mid-1980s. No details or specifics are provided in the lawsuit other than First Presbyterian serving as a sponsoring organization and meeting place for a scout troop. The church has zero-tolerance for abuse of any kind and supports individuals who have experienced trauma."