Kids empty their piggy banks, donate to area nurses

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Kevin and Lori Preston's two boys were growing bored in quarantine and probably restless. So they approached their parents saying they wanted to drain their piggy banks and spend a little money.
"We told them that's okay under the circumstances but they have to give 10% to the church and 10% to charity." said Kevin "But we didn't expect what happened next."
The boys came back to their parents after talking it over and decided to give a good bit more to charity. They said they wanted to donate the money to the nurses at Moses Cone Hospital since according to them, "they needed a boost."
The parents were elated. The boys even wrote some thank you cards for the frontline healthcare nurses. Moses Cone Public Relations Department reached out to the family to say thank you.