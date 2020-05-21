Kids empty their piggy banks, donate to area nurses

These Summerfield boys show us all how to care for each other.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Kevin and Lori Preston's two boys were growing bored in quarantine and probably restless. So they approached their parents saying they wanted to drain their piggy banks and spend a little money.

"We told them that's okay under the circumstances but they have to give 10% to the church and 10% to charity." said Kevin "But we didn't expect what happened next."

The boys came back to their parents after talking it over and decided to give a good bit more to charity. They said they wanted to donate the money to the nurses at Moses Cone Hospital since according to them, "they needed a boost."