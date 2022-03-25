Krispy Kreme: Get a free donut by showing us your March Madness bracket

Even if your team is still playing, show your bracket at Krispy Kreme and get a free donut, in fact, you could get three!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My bracket is like so many, it's busted. While my team is not going to take home the trophy or the bragging rights, I can take home a free Krispy Kreme donut and you can too!

Krispy Kreme is giving out a free original glazed donut to any customer when you show your busted or booming bracket. Your bracket can be on paper, on your phone, it doesn't matter. You show the bracket, you get the donut.

To make this even sweeter, Krispy Kreme says you can come by each day of this promotion to get a free donut. The promotion goes through March 27, 2022, which means, you can scarf own one donut a day for the next 3 days.

If you're not part of the Krispy Kreme My Sweet Rewards program, you can sign-up and get $1 dozen original glazed when you buy a dozen donuts. This promotion goes through April 4, 2022.

How can you know which Krispy Kreme location near you is participating? It's easy, Krispy Kreme has a list online. Just put in your zip code. Scroll down on the bracket page until you find the list.

KRISPY KREME... A TRIAD STAPLE!

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, the company was founded in 1937 by Vernon Carver Rudolph.

During the early summer of 1937, Rudolph decided to leave Nashville, Tennessee to open a doughnut shop. He arrived in Winston-Salem with $25 in cash, a few pieces of doughnut-making equipment, the secret recipe, and the name Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.