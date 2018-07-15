LINVILLE, NC - Braidy Miller repeated as Scotish Athlete of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games over the weekend.

Miller, from Lebanon, Tenn., finished first in three of the seven competitions: the 56-pound weight throw for distance, 40 feet and eight inches; the 22-pound hammer throw, 107 feet and four inches; and turning the caber with a 50-degree turn.

Braidy Miller tosses the sheaf — a 20-pound burlap sack of hay — at the 63 rd Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in Linville, where he was named Scottish Athlete of the Games. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

His younger brother Brent Miller won the clachneart (16-pound stone) toss for distance, with 47 feet, eight inches, and the 28-pound for distance, with 77 feet, three inches. He finished second in the 56-pound weight tossed for height, with 16 feet on his second try.

Wes Kiser, from Gibsonville, won the sheaf toss with a height of 32 feet.

Wes Kiser of Gibsonville turns the caber at the 63 rd Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Kiser placed second overall in the Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Braidy turns 50 in February, yet he competes across the country at the highest level among the Highland Games professionals.

“I compete in 12 to 15 games a year, with 10 being professional,” he said. “Last month, I came in second to the No. 1 ranked Highland Games professional athlete in the world at the Chicago games.

Ryan Hastings ran away with the Track & Field Athlete of the games. The Raleigh speedster won the 100, 220 and 440-yard dashes, as well as the 880 and mile runs.

Caleb Masland finished first in the 51st annual Grandfather Mountain Marathon for the second consecutive year, beating his previous time by 10 minutes and change. Masland, 37, of Boone was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 2:43:12.

