GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A Gibsonville police officer was involved in an accident Wednesday morning that ended with two vehicles crashing into a dance studio.
An officer in a squad car coming from the police station accidentally hit the accelerator, hit a vehicle in traffic and spun the back of the police car into the front windows of 'Centre Stage on Main.' The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Main Street.
Both vehicles ended up hitting the front of the business. The drivers had minor injuries that were treated after the wreck.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users