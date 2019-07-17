GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A Gibsonville police officer was involved in an accident Wednesday morning that ended with two vehicles crashing into a dance studio.

An officer in a squad car coming from the police station accidentally hit the accelerator, hit a vehicle in traffic and spun the back of the police car into the front windows of 'Centre Stage on Main.' The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Main Street.

Both vehicles ended up hitting the front of the business. The drivers had minor injuries that were treated after the wreck.

