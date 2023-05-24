Brand new pools at High Point City Lake Park set to open this weekend

The old pool closed in 2019 and the renovations include a new pool, splash pad, lazy river and water slides.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Unlike the weather over the Memorial Day weekend, things are heating up at City Lake Park in Jamestown.

The brand new Pool will reopen this weekend for the first time in nearly four years.

Built in the 1930s, the original pool was one of the largest in the southeast.

In addition to the new lap pool, there is a new splash pad, leisure pool for the kiddos, new water slides and my favorite a new lazy river.

The pool lobby, restrooms and changing rooms were all modernized.

The old gym was transformed into a meeting and event center.

Colton Marble is the Special Facilities Manager for the City of High Point.

He says a lot of work went into planning the new pools while trying to maintain it's small-town feel.

"There's a lot of that familiarity if you come back. It's not going to be like 'woah, what is this place?' It's going to be like 'Wow! I see they've upgraded. So, it's still going to have that familiarity but it's going to look a lot different, we're excited," said Marble.

Over the last couple of summers -- some pools were forced to close because of a lifeguard shortage.

Others were able to shift around lifeguards and managers to stay afloat.

This year Greensboro and Winston-Salem pools are fully staffed.

Marble says High Point is always hiring but they are staffed and will be ready to make a splash this Memorial Day weekend.

"We have a couple vacancies still but we had that built into our numbers so I think we'll be fine. I definitely don't envision that we will have to close this section or this pool won't be able to open," said Marble.

The city lake pool renovation was part of a bond referendum that totaled nearly $10 million.