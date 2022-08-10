Man hit with hammer after brawl at youth football game in Kernersville

A fight broke out between the two teams after someone from one team crossed the field. A man suffered a head injury after being hit on the head with a hammer.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: ALL YOUTH FOOTBALL GAMES SCHEDULED AT THIS SCHOOL HAVE SINCE BEEN CANCELED.

Police were called to a high school in Kernersville about a fight that broke out during a youth football game Saturday, according to Winston-Salem city officials.

It happened at 11:14 a.m. at Glenn High School located at 1600 Union Cross Road during a football game that involved 6-year-old athletes.

Winston-Salem police said some people had guns and one person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.

Once officers arrived, they found multiple people arguing and still fighting.

A man was found with a head injury after someone took a blow to his head with a sledgehammer prop. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No children were reported injured.

Police had to separate the unruly crowd to keep them from fighting.

An investigation showed that a man crossed the field to confront the other team before several adults from both teams began fighting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department would like to thank the Kernersville Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance in this incident.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools sent the following statement to WFMY News 2:

"This incident is completely and totally unrelated to WS/FCS and Glenn High. We of course do not condone any violence or fighting on our property. It is common that groups rent/lease our property and if there is something that violates our contract we would certainly assess the situation as appropriate. Since it is Saturday our team will look into what happened in this case, next week, and make any decisions at that time."

A school spokesperson confirmed with WFMY News 2 Saturday the district terminated the groups agreement and said they will no longer be able to use school facilities this year.

This investigation is ongoing.