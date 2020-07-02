GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of people across the Triad are without power after severe storms and flooding hit our area Thursday. Today, we're dealing with dangerous wind. WFMY's Weather Center says winds speeds in the Triad are expected to reach 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph in some counties.
If you're without power, you're probably wondering when things will be back to normal. Duke Energy tells us they have crews out assessing the damage. However, a company spokesperson says dangerous conditions like flooding and strong winds could hinder crews from restoring outages in some areas.
"As a general rule, from a safety perspective, line technicians do not operate in elevated service vehicles when wind, sustained or gusts, is at 30 mph. On the ground, crews will walk the lines and technicians will assess damages, but when winds, again, sustained or gusting, reaches 39 mph, they will not climb for elevated service," Duke Energy's Shawna Berger said.
"All of our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power, but safety, that's our number one priority," Berger continued.
Approximate Number of Outages by County:
- Guilford - 5,200
- Forsyth - 4,400
- Randolph - 4,100
- Alamance - 2,100
- Rockingham - 1,000
- Caswell - 1,000
Duke Energy says customers should look at the online outage map for the latest restoration times.
Click HERE for Duke Energy Outages Map
Numbers to call if your power goes out:
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online.
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
