Breaking down the $135 million Greensboro bond referendum

The bonds would pay for several projects across the city including phase 2 of the Battleground Parks District.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At a busy Greensboro City Council meeting Tuesday, members agreed to let voters decide whether or not to use $135 million for several projects citywide.

It's a bond referendum that'll show up on a special ballot in July.

The city wants to put that money toward projects in five areas: Housing, Parks and Recreation, Firefighting Facilities, Law Enforcement Facilities and Transportation.

You will get a chance to vote on each one this summer, so let's break them down.

Housing

The city wants to allocate $30 million for housing. The city wants to use those dollars to build affordable housing, make homeownership easier and make some neighborhoods more attractive to buyers.

Parks and Recreation

This is the biggest chunk with a price tag of $70 million.

One of two projects is familiar. It would mean more upgrades to the Battleground Parks District. Some improvements have already been made to Country Park. This would pay for the next steps, which includes things like building a boardwalk around the lake there.

The second project is actually the bigger one. The city wants to build the Windsor Chavis Recreation Center at Nocho Park near Dudley High School. It would combine Windsor Recreation Center and Chavis Library on the park grounds. The plan is to include a library, a pool, recreation and education space and even health services at the center.

Firefighting Facilities

$14 million would go toward updates for several city fire stations. Fire Station 7 was recently remodeled using bond money. The City Manager's Office said these improvements would be similar. It would mean things like adding women's locker rooms.

Law Enforcement Facilities

The Greensboro Police Department would get $6 million. It would go toward remodeling parts of police headquarters downtown as well as updating the city's 911 and police records system.

Transportation

$15 million would be allocated to transportation. The city said much of that would go toward sidewalk improvements, for which bond money has been used before.

Where does the money come from?

All of that money would come with a property tax increase. The city expects the increase would not exceed 1.5 cents per $100 valuation over the next seven years.