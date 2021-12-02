By the numbers: Breaking down vaccine doses coming to the Triad next week

Vaccine allotments will hold steady as Triad providers and counties prepare for another week of clinics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad counties are preparing to open new vaccine appointments as thousands more doses are expected next week.

Cone Health and Guilford County Government continue to lead vaccination efforts in the county. The county department of public health will get 3,550 doses which is on par with recent vaccine supplies.

Guilford County vaccine appointments will open online and over the phone Tuesday, February 16 at 8 a.m. as they have in recent weeks.

Health officials stress there is not enough supply to vaccinate on a walk in basis.

"Unless you have an appointment, please do not come to our vaccine sites. It slows down our operations," Don Campbell said.

Campbell is the Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

Cone health will get a total of 3,325 doses this week. Most of those will go to vaccination clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum and at the Burlington Manufacturer's Outlet Center in Burlington.

People who are eligible can register for a waitlist on Cone Health's website to be notified when appointments are available.

Wake Forest Baptist Health expects 1,000 doses for the week of February 15 but all of those doses will be for Wake Forest Baptist Health patients.

Forsyth County gets 1,175 doses next week and the county plans to open those appointments on Saturday.

Novant Health expects 11,000 doses total but that includes doses going to Charlotte and other parts of the state.

"I don't know the exact number that will go to Winston but we do have our larger location secured there at the Hanes Mall," Nikki Nissen with Novant Health said, "We will send enough there to continue to see around 700 a day."

Nissen also said there are plans for Novant Health to partner with Winston Salem State University for a vaccine clinic next week.