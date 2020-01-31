GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city leaders have named Deputy Chief Brian L. James as the city's new Police Chief.

James will assume his duties as police chief on February 1.

“I’m very humbled and honored to be selected as Chief of Police in my home town,” said James. “I look forward to building upon and establishing relationships as we partner to ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

