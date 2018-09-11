RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- A bridge in Randolph County will honor slain Sheriff Deputy Toney C. Summey.

Summey was shot multiple times while serving an arrest warrant for a person wanted for domestic violence on April 27, 2003.

In honor of his sacrifice in the line of duty, the N.C. Board of Transportation approved a request to dedicated the U.S. 64 bridge over the Uwharrie River after Summey.

Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves suggested designating the bridge after the fallen deputy.

In August county commissioners approved a resolution supporting the recommendation.

Signs marking the dedication will be constructed in the coming weeks!

