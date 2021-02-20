'Bring her home, no matter what' | Search part of 100+ scour Davidson County woods for Savannah Childress

The search teams utilized maps, radios, ATVs, four-wheelers, and search dogs to comb the woods for Savannah.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — More than 100 people joined a community-led search on Saturday for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress, a missing Davidson County girl who investigators believe could be in the hands of a sexual predator.

The search crews gathered at Denton Wesleyan Church in Denton, NC, before splitting up into teams to search four sections of land around the area.

"We are looking at every little nook and cranny, leaving no stone unturned to find her and bring her home, no matter what," said William Justus, a leader of the group called "ReddyFoxx Family," a grassroots group whose stated missing is to fight child abuse.

Childress's family joined the search on the chilly Saturday morning.

The search teams utilized maps, radios, ATVs, four-wheelers, and search dogs to comb the woods for Savannah.

SEARCH IS ON: More than 100 people have gathered at a church in Denton, NC, to set out on an organized search for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress. She’s been missing since February 11. An Amber Alert has been activated. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/8nCTAEjWsz — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) February 20, 2021

According to the Amber Alert for Savannah Childress, the teen was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green ASICS shoes.

Savannah is described as a white female, who is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

"Police are looking for an unknown male using the alias Will Hedglin," according to the Amber Alert.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Friday, saying they are continuing to search for Savannah, who has been missing from her home in Denton since Thursday, Feb. 11.

Investigators believe Savannah could be in the hands of a sexual predator after they found explicit online messages between her and an unidentified person. Detectives say the conversations included "grooming" techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

Savannah's parents spoke to WFMY News 2 on Wednesday. They are pleading for their daughter's safe return.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's mother.