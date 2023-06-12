Broad Street closed for emergency water repairs in Winston-Salem

The City of Winston-Salem said Broad Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Salem Avenue from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Broad Street is closed in Winston-Salem for emergency water repairs.

The City of Winston-Salem said Broad Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Salem Avenue from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Monday, June 12 for wastewater system repairs.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 14.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.