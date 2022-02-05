Broadview Middle School staff member on administrative leave after incident involving student

Alamance-Burlington Schools said the staff member is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A staff member at Broadview Middle School in Burlington is on administrative leave following an incident involving a student.

The Alamance-Burlington School System posted to Facebook Wednesday saying they were made aware of an altercation between a staff member and student at Broadview Middle.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment conducive to the learning and success of all students," the school system said.

The incident is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the ABSS Human Resources Department.