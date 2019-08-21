GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brooks Global Studies will open for the new school year with construction complete after delaying its start.

Construction crews have been working around the clock to repair the school’s floors. About a month ago, what started out as a work order for cracks in the floor at the school quickly escalated. A robot was used and found it was much worse than they previously thought. One Guilford County School Board member at the time said it looked like the floor was about to cave in around the area of the third, fourth and fifth-grade wing.

On Wednesday, parents got a first look at the school and the repairs during Open House night. The opening of the magnet elementary school was delayed from August 8 to August 26. All students will now be able to go to the school since the repairs have been completed instead of relocating to Kiser Middle.

“We are so grateful to everyone involved for working quickly to get to this resolution,” said Scott McCully, chief operations officer. “Our goal was to keep Brooks Global students together while still making sure that the building was in good working order, and that’s what we’ve done.”

The Guilford County School board approved $250,000 for the repairs.

