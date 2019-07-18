Guilford County Schools says the start day for students, staff at Brooks Global Studies School is on an 18-day delay due to necessary repairs.

"The floor joists supporting the third, fourth, and fifth grade classrooms and hallway need extensive repairs that will take weeks to repair," the school system says.

Brooks Global Studies is expected to open on August 26, instead of August 8. The Guilford County School Board is having a special called meeting on Monday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the issue further. The meeting will be at the main district office on Eugene Street in Greensboro. Board members are expected to pass an emergency resolution so repairs can be completed as soon as possible.

In addition, there will a meeting for parents on Monday at 6pm in the Grimsley High School cafeteria to inform them of the tentative plan.

"The district is doing their very best to try and come up with a relocation plan for the third, fourth, and fifth graders for the first week or two of school until repairs are complete," the school says.

The school system is working now to temporarily relocated the students for the first week or two of the school year. Parents will be notified as the plan is in place.