Brother reacts to Greensboro crash that left older brother dead; no one in custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on North Church Street is speaking out for the first time.

67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride died at the hospital. Greensboro Police still do not have a suspect in custody.

McBride's brother, Rob, told WFMY he still can’t believe this happened.

All Rob McBride has left of his brother, is the last text he sent to him about Thanksgiving dinner saying, "I'm heading to bed bro. Please holla back at me later on so I know we're still good for tomorrow. I'll try you in the morning. Love you."

Little did McBride know, that an hour before that text was sent, his older brother Jerry McBride was hit by a car in Greensboro and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Rob McBride said, “It was just like, this isn’t real. I was waiting to wake up and I was like, this can’t be my brother. He’s the type of guy you’ll think will live forever.“

McBride said the entire family is in shock.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived Friday night. The vehicle was described as a black 2002 Saturn L200 and was still on the scene.

Investigators determined the driver traveling south on North Church Street and hit McBride as he was in the southbound lane.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GPD said there are no updates yet but the owner of the car is not a suspect.

The family is asking everyone to come forward with any information they may have on this incident, and keep them in your prayers.

"Just to keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we go through it. Something we’ve never had to deal with, just keep us in thoughts and prayer,“ said sister-in-law Reba McBride.

Rob McBride urges, "If you did this please go to the police and turn yourself in and own up to what you did because you pretty much, not only did you take the life of my brother you took a life, period."