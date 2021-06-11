Brother & sister who donated thousands of laptops to GCS during pandemic face deportation

Miriam Martincova and Adrian Martinca said they've lived in Guilford County for years and consider it home.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Siblings who live and work in Guilford County are facing deportation after 14 years in North Carolina.

Miriam Martincova and Adrian Martinca started a Change.org petition in hopes of being able to get their E2 Visas reinstated, and regain their legal status in the United States before they have to 'voluntarily depart' in ten days.

The two explained their visa was valid until 2023, but they were about 2 weeks late to renew their I-94 immigration form.

Because of that, their visa was cancelled. Martinca and Martincova said their I-94 expired on May 3 when they were in the middle of a 'crisis response' delivering 350 devices to children in schools just in time for state testing on May 10.

The error may cost them the life they know and love.

They head the nonprofit Technology for the Future in High Point. The organization donated 10,000 free laptops to Guilford County Schools when there was a severe device shortage during the pandemic.