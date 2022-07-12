Brown Recreation Center playground removed for safety concerns in Greensboro

Check out other parks nearby with the Piedmont Discovery free park locator app.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro playground on Vandalia Road is being removed for safety concerns.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook and said a playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for public safety reasons.

They offered alternative parks nearby so families can still enjoy their time with their loved ones.

Shannon Hills Park – 4115 Donegal Drive

Spring Valley Park – 901 W. Meadowview Road

Sussmans Street Park – 299 Sussmans Street

Benbow Park – 925 Highland Avenue

Greensboro Parks and Recreation also mentioned they have a free park app where people can find more parks and enjoy the fun.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

SERVICE ALERT: The playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for safety reasons. Never fear though! Check... Posted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022