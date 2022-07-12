x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Brown Recreation Center playground removed for safety concerns in Greensboro

Check out other parks nearby with the Piedmont Discovery free park locator app.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro playground on Vandalia Road is being removed for safety concerns. 

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook and said a playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for public safety reasons.

They offered alternative parks nearby so families can still enjoy their time with their loved ones. 

  • Shannon Hills Park – 4115 Donegal Drive 
  • Spring Valley Park – 901 W. Meadowview Road
  • Sussmans Street Park – 299 Sussmans Street
  • Benbow Park – 925 Highland Avenue

Greensboro Parks and Recreation also mentioned they have a free park app where people can find more parks and enjoy the fun. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

SERVICE ALERT: The playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for safety reasons. Never fear though! Check...

Posted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: A sneak peek at 'The Gateway Project' coming to Greensboro Science Center

RELATED: 'It makes us feel really great' | Guilford County public pools hire more lifeguards

Paid Advertisement