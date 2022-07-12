Brown Recreation Center playground removed for safety concerns in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro playground on Vandalia Road is being removed for safety concerns.
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook and said a playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for public safety reasons.
They offered alternative parks nearby so families can still enjoy their time with their loved ones.
- Shannon Hills Park – 4115 Donegal Drive
- Spring Valley Park – 901 W. Meadowview Road
- Sussmans Street Park – 299 Sussmans Street
- Benbow Park – 925 Highland Avenue
Greensboro Parks and Recreation also mentioned they have a free park app where people can find more parks and enjoy the fun.
