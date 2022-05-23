Browns Summit family escapes house fire after someone rings doorbell

A family of four made it out of a house fire alive after hearing their doorbell, but they don't know who rang it.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A Browns Summit family got out safe from a house fire, thanks to someone who may have rung their doorbell.

Guilford County EMS said firefighters were called to a fire in Browns Summit early Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Claire-Mont Drive around 4 a.m.

All four family members were able to make it out with no injuries. They don't know who rang their doorbell.

"Maybe it was an angel," one neighbor said. "I don't know who did it but if you find them, thank them. I'm just happy the family is OK."

Firefighters said the house was a total loss.

County Fire Marshal has not determined the cause of the fire. Four agencies were called to the scene.

Red Cross was called in to help the family out.