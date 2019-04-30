BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A Browns Summit woman fears for her safety after she says several pitbulls attacked her, her boyfriend, and their 3 dogs last Thursday.

Guilford County Animal Control says they have 4 dogs under quarantine for 10 days, but Jasmine Baskerville, the victim, is worried about her safety after that quarantine ends and the dogs return home.

"The owners are able to get their dogs back, so how is that going to prevent the problem in the future?" Baskerville said in an interview. "If it was me by myself that night I would've died!"

Baskerville says her boyfriend has bite marks on his arms from when he tried to protect her and their dogs.

One of the dogs, her boyfriend's mother's teacup yorkie, has a bite would on its head and a severed eye. Their vet says their dog could lose sight in that eye.

She posted about the incident on the Nextdoor App and several of her neighbors commented this wasn't the first time it's happened.

"Everybody's commenting saying this is an ongoing issue and police have been called before and nothing has happened," she shared.

Baskerville says the neighbors who own the attacking dogs offered to pay for medical bills to settle the matter, but that's not her main concern.

"It's not acceptable, like, we should be able to walk down the street and feel safe in our own neighborhood," she explained.

Animal Control says the dogs tested negative for rabies.

Still, Baskerfield's boyfriend is undergoing several rounds of shots against rabies because the pitbulls' shots were not up to date.

When animal control searched the house, they said one dog was tethered to a chain which is against Guilford County ordinances.

Animal Control say they are still investigating the attack, but explained if it happened again, they would impound the animals and follow up with a Potential Dangerous and Vicious Animal hearing.